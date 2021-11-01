हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goods and Services Tax

GST collection surges to Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October, 2nd highest since implementation

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2021 is Rs 1,30,127 crore of which CGST is Rs  23,861 crore, SGST is Rs  30,421 crore, IGST is Rs  67,361 crore.

GST collection surges to Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October, 2nd highest since implementation

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore for the fourth month in a row at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October. This is the second highest collection of GST since its implementation on July 1, 2017.

"The GST revenues for October have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues," Ministry of Finance said. 

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2021 is Rs 1,30,127 crore of which CGST is Rs  23,861 crore, SGST is Rs  30,421 crore, IGST is Rs  67,361 crore (including Rs  32,998 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs  8,484 crore (including Rs  699 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 27,310 crore to CGST and Rs  22,394 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of October 2021 is Rs  51171 crore for CGST and Rs  52,815 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of October 2021 are 24% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 36% over 2019-20. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 39% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 19% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave. The revenues would have still been higher if the sales of cars and other products had not been affected on account of disruption in supply of semi-conductors. Chart 1 shows the upward trend in number of e-way bills generated during the month and the amount of taxable value clearly indicating the recovery in economic activity,” said an official statement.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goods and Services TaxGST
Next
Story

LPG cylinder prices November 1, 2021: LPG gas becomes costlier by Rs 266, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Zee Top 50: Nawab Malik's attack on Fadnavis, tells about Devendra Fadnavis's relationship with drug peddler