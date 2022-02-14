Here’s how Baban Ghosh helped people during pandemic

Lockdown is going on in the entire country since March 22, 2020, against Corona. Corona, whose name still scares people, It came to the fore as the first such disaster in our world, which shook the whole world and the citizen of every country got upset and scared. Even today people are living in the hope that at some point or the other they will get freedom or relief from this coronavirus.

But there were many such people who came forward to help the people in this terrible epidemic, in which Baban Ghosh became a great support to the helpless people and helped many families to live life as well as became the support of women.

He helped more than two lakh children during the coronavirus epidemic, including school fees, cost of books, college fees - books, food, etc.

Helped women a lot, in this rare women also helped a lot. Helped women by going close to the number of 1.25 lakhs, also helped by going privately.

Took full responsibility of one lakh fifty thousand families and fulfilled all their needs for a full one and half years. It is as if they have adopted these families and have accepted them as their own family. Providing them with everything they need, helping the family members to get employment, arranging for food, not letting anyone go hungry, ration reached everyone's house.

He never sought the light of publicity to present this great work in front of society. Serving the people silently. It is said that in times of crisis, not letting the hungry go to bed hungry and feeding him is the biggest virtuous act which Baban Ghosh proved by his work. Essential commodities like rice, pulses, sugar, and flour have been provided to 1.5 lakh families for one and a half years.

Not only this, making arrangements to bring the trapped laborers home in other states and cities, for which 20 to 30 buses were arranged and the workers were called back to their cities with security.

Not only this but arrangements were also made for 1000 to 12 hundred laborers, who also borne the cost of the entire train tickets brought by the train and the laborers were brought back to their homes safely.

Coronavirus has damaged many houses, many people have lost their lives, poor children have become orphans, have become homeless, have no place to live. There was no employment, jobs were lost and many lost their jobs due to coronavirus

But Baban Ghosh adopted so many lives and took care of them.

At that time, he was helping people all over Bengal as well as helping people in the 5 states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar at the time of Corona.

In 2018 Baban Ghosh was elected to the post of National Executive in BJP Kishan Morcha and the same year, in 2018 elected for the post of State President for Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Trade Union (Labor Branch affiliated to BJP in West Bengal) both positions are still intact.