If India is a Bright Spot for World, UP is Driving Growth of Country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that if India is a bright spot for the world, then it is Uttar Pradesh that is driving the country's growth. "Today UP has become a hope. If India is a bright spot for the world, then it is UP, which is driving its growth of India.

"Within 5-6 years, UP has established a new identity for itself. Now, UP is being identified by good governance. Now, UP is being identified by better law and order, peace, and stability. Now, wealth creators here will get new opportunities," Modi said after inaugurating the "Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, 2023". (Also Read: GST Council to Meet on February 18; Online Gaming, Appellate Tribunal, GoM Report Top Agenda)

The Prime Minister, who is MP from Varanasi, said Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, is today known for good governance. BIMARU is a term used earlier to refer to states that have poor economic conditions. (Also Read: Bad News for Loan Borrowers! PNB, BoB Raise Lending Rates by up to 25 bps)

The acronym BIMARU comprises the first letters of four states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Modi also mentioned the benefits of millet, which is also known as 'mota anaj' and has emerged as a superfood today.

He said, millets, "which we now call 'Shri Anna', have very high nutritional value. Our effort is that India's 'Shri Anna' addresses global nutrition security". The Prime Minister said, "Today, the aspirations of the society of India are giving a push to the governments.

And, these aspirations are also bringing speed to the developmental works". "Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chandrasekaran also addressed the event.