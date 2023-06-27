topStoriesenglish2627772
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA'S CAD

India Jan-March Current Account Deficit Narrows As Trade Gap Shrinks, Says RBI

India's balance of payments (INBOP=ECI) stood at a surplus of $5.6 billion compared to a surplus of $11.1 billion in the preceding quarter and a deficit of $16 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $28.6 billion, up 20.8% from a year ago.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

India Jan-March Current Account Deficit Narrows As Trade Gap Shrinks, Says RBI

New Delhi: India's current account deficit narrowed sharply in the quarter from January to March, mainly on the back of a moderation in the trade gap and an increase in services exports, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The current account deficit (INCURA=ECI) stood at $1.3 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, compared with a revised deficit of $16.8 billion or 2% of GDP in the preceding October-December quarter.

The deficit had stood at $13.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago, the data showed.

"The sequential decline in CAD in Q4:2022-23 was mainly on account of a moderation in the trade deficit to $52.6 billion in Q4:2022-23 from $71.3 billion in Q3:2022-23, coupled with robust services exports," the RBI said in a statement. A Reuters survey of 22 economists showed the current account balance was likely to have recorded a surplus of $3.3 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the March quarter.

Forecasts ranged widely, from a deficit of $5.0 billion to a surplus of $7.8 billion.

"We expect import consolidation to continue, with exports also likely to remain frail, while services surplus would strongly offset the merchandise trade deficit, with net transfers moderating," said Madhavi Aroro, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"For FY24E, we maintain our CAD/GDP at 1.4% ($52 billion), owing to lower prices for oil and other commodities, along with easing domestic and global demand and robust and broadening gains in services exports," she added.

India's balance of payments (INBOP=ECI) stood at a surplus of $5.6 billion compared to a surplus of $11.1 billion in the preceding quarter and a deficit of $16 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $28.6 billion, up 20.8% from a year ago.

For the year, the current account balance recorded a deficit of 2.0% of GDP in FY23 versus a deficit of 1.2% in FY22, as the trade deficit widened to $265.3 billion from $189.5 billion a year ago.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded