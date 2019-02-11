हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Open Acreage Licensing Policy

India offers 23 oil blocks in 12 sedimentary basins in OALP-III bid round

Under this Bid round, 23 blocks, covering over 31,000 sq km od area will be available for exploration.

India offers 23 oil blocks in 12 sedimentary basins in OALP-III bid round

New Delhi: India has offered 23 oil and gas and coal-bed methane blocks for bidding in the third round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OLAP). Last date for bidding is April 10.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the bid  round –III under Open Acreages Licensing Policy (OALP) at Greater Noida, the venue of Petrotech-2019 on Sunday.

“Under this Bid round, 23 blocks, covering over 31,000 sq km od area will be available for exploration,” an official release said.  

“With the launch of the third bidding round, more than 1,20,000sq km of area has now been made  available for exploration in last one year. The OALP adopts all features of HELP - reduced royalty rates, no Oil Cess, uniform licensing system, marketing and pricing freedom, Revenue Sharing Model, Exploration rights on all retained area for full contract life etc,” it added.

Following the contract signing of 55 Blocks under OALP Bid Round-I, the government launched OALP Bid Round-II on January 2019 offering 14 Blocks under Petroleum Operation Contract for International Competitive Bidding.

 

Tags:
Open Acreage Licensing PolicyOLAP biddOALP bid 3Dharmendra Pradhan
Next
Story

Modi seeks responsible pricing of crude oil in the interest of producers and consumers

Must Watch

PT3M54S

175 arrested in Uttar Pradesh as 67 die due to consumption of illicit liquor