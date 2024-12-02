Indian-Origin Man Becomes Overnight Millionaire; Wins Rs 8.45 Crore In Lucky Draw After Buying Gold Jewellery For Wife

New Delhi: An Indian-origin man became an overnight millionaire after winning Rs 8.45 crore in a lucky draw held by the jewellery showroom from where he bought gold ornaments valued around Rs 3.7 lakh for his wife. Chithambaram, who is overwhelmed, intends to donate some of the money to charity. The Singapore High Commission in India has also congratulated Chithambaram on winning the lucky draw.

Chithambaram wins Rs 8.45 crore in lucky draw

Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a Singapore resident, bought gold ornaments costing S$70,000 (approximately Rs 3.7 lakh) for his wife at Mustafa Jewellery in Singapore. Chithambaram won US$1 million (approximately Rs 8.45 crore) in the jewellery showroom's lucky draw.

Jewellery store says history has been made

The jewellery store shared the news of Chithambaram winning the grand prize on social media, saying, "What an unforgettable day at Mustafa Jewellery's Million Dollar Event! On 24th November, we witnessed history being made as the grand winner of USD 1,000,000 was revealed amidst cheers and excitement!"

Donate part of his winnings to community

Chithambaram, who was pleased and overwhelmed, expressed his gratitude and revealed his plans to give back to the community. "I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news,” Chithambaram said during a video call with tears in his eyes. "Today is also my father’s fourth death anniversary. This win feels like a blessing,” he said. Chithambaram says he would share the happy news with his mother. As a token of appreciation for the years he has worked in Singapore, Chithambaram says he intends to donate part of his winnings to the Singapore community. "I plan to donate a portion of the money to charity," he says.

Congratulations from Singapore High Commission in India

The Singapore High Commission in India has congratulated Chithambaram on winning the lucky draw. "Congratulations to Mr Balasubramanian for winning the US$ 1 million (8.5 crore rupees) lucky draw, shopping at the iconic Mustafa 1 Centre @mustafacentresg in Singapore. Crorepati dreams do come true in SG," the tweet read.