हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways cancels 16 trains from May 7, check the full list of trains here

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

Indian Railways cancels 16 trains from May 7, check the full list of trains here

New Delhi: The Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization.

In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

Following trains will be discontinued from 07.05.2021 due to poor patronization and operational constraints till further advice, Eastern Railway said

Special Train No. & Name:

  1. 02019 Howrah-Ranchi,
  2. 02020 Ranchi-Howrah
  3. 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad
  4. 02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah
  5. 03027 Howrah-Azimganj
  6. 03028 Azimganj-Howrah
  7. 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat
  8. 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah
  9. 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola
  10. 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata
  11. 03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat
  12. 03188  Rampurhat-Sealdah
  13. 03401 Bhagalpur­Danapur
  14. 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur
  15. 03502 Asansol-Haldia
  16. 03501 Haldia-Asansol

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysCOVID-19IRCTCIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
Next
Story

These imports will not attract any customs duty or IGST till June 30, check complete list here

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Complete lockdown imposed in Bihar till May 15 due to Coronavirus