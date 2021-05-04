Indian Railways cancels 16 trains from May 7, check the full list of trains here

New Delhi: The Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization.

In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.

Following trains will be discontinued from 07.05.2021 due to poor patronization and operational constraints till further advice, Eastern Railway said

Special Train No. & Name:

02019 Howrah-Ranchi, 02020 Ranchi-Howrah 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad 02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah 03027 Howrah-Azimganj 03028 Azimganj-Howrah 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata 03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat 03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah 03401 Bhagalpur­Danapur 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur 03502 Asansol-Haldia 03501 Haldia-Asansol

It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.