Indian Railways passengers alert! 16 trains cancelled from tomorrow, May 7 – Check complete list of trains

New Delhi: A host of trains run by the Indian Railways will stand cancelled from tomorrow (Friday, May 7). These trains will remained cancelled due to poor patronization.
The Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization. In a tweet, Eastern Railway has requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and has regretted the Inconvenience.
Following trains will be discontinued from 07.05.2021 due to poor patronization and operational constraints till further advice, Eastern Railway said
Special Train No. & Name:
02019 Howrah-Ranchi,
02020 Ranchi-Howrah
02339 Howrah-Dhanbad
02340 Dhanbad Howrah
03027 Howrah-Azimganj
03028 Azimganj-Howrah
03047 Howrah-Rampurhat
03048 Rampurhat-Howrah
03117 Kolkata-Lalgola
03118 Lalgola-Kolkata
03187 Sealdah Rampurhat
03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah
03401 BhagalpurDanapur
03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur
03502 Asansol-Haldia
03501 Haldia-Asansol
It may be recalled that in April, considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.
North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.