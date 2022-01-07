हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Forex Reserve

India's forex reserves decline by over $1.4 billion

The Reserve Bank of India’s forex reserves decreased to $633.614 billion from $635.080 billion.

India&#039;s forex reserves decline by over $1.4 billion

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.466 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021. The Reserve Bank of India’s forex reserves decreased to $633.614 billion from $635.080 billion.

The country's forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country`s reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.480 billion to $569.889 billion.

However, the value of the country's gold reserves inched up by $14 million to $39.405 billion. Also Read: Here's how much salary Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021

The SDR value remained flat at $19.114 billion.Similarly, the country`s reserve position with the IMF was constant at $5.207 billion. Also Read: Buy gold at discounted price: RBI Gold Bond Scheme Series IX subscription opens on Monday

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Forex ReserveRBIReserve Bank of IndiaIndia forex reserve
Next
Story

Indian economy to grow at 9.2% in FY22, surpass pre-Covid level: Centre data

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Breaking News: In view of the possibility of terrorist attack, the security of the RSS headquarters has been increased