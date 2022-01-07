Buy gold at discounted price: RBI Gold Bond Scheme Series IX subscription opens on Monday

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to open the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 for subscriptions on Monday (January 10) for five days, RBI said on Friday (January 7).



The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram, according to the RBI announcement. Investors can subscribe to the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IX between January 10 to January 14, 2022.

The nominal value of the bond "works out to Rs 4,786 per gram of gold", the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. Investors who will be investing in the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 online will recieve a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online. The payment for the subscription should be completly online for recieving the benefit.

"For such investors, the issue price of a gold bond will be Rs 4,736 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

For the last issue, the RBI had fixed the subscription price at Rs 4,791 per gram of gold. The Series VIII of the scheme had opened for subscriptions on November 29 to December 3, 2021.

The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India. According to a PTI report, the bonds will be sold via banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- NSE and BSE. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees to benefit from THIS rule change

The Central government had launched the Sovereign Gold Scheme for the first time in November 2015. With the Sovereign Gold Scheme, the government aims to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings. Also Read: Here's how much salary Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021

