Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785264https://zeenews.india.com/economy/intel-faces-toughest-crisis-in-56-years-explores-options-2785264.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INTEL

Intel Faces Toughest Crisis In 56 Years, Explores Options

The report suggests that Intel is considering a range of options such as splitting its product design and manufacturing division and determining which factory projects might need to be shut down.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Intel Faces Toughest Crisis In 56 Years, Explores Options

New Delhi: Intel, the iconic US-based chipset maker is reportedly working with investment bankers to steer through one of the toughest phases in its 56-years history. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is exploring various options from potentially separating its product design and manufacturing divisions to reassessing which factory projects might face the axe as it grapples with significant challenges in a rapidly changing industry landscape.

The report suggests that Intel is considering a range of options such as splitting its product design and manufacturing division and determining which factory projects might need to be shut down. According to the report, these options will likely be discussed at a board meeting in September. However, with the talks still in their early phases and no major decisions are expected to be made anytime soon.

Last month, Intel revealed plans to lay off over 15,000 employees in an effort to slash costs by billions of dollars and regain its competitive edge against more successful rivals. The company announced that it would reduce its workforce by 15 per cent, primarily through layoffs set to happen this year. According to a regulatory filing, Intel had 124,800 employees at the end of last year. In a memo to employees, CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined a goal to save 10 billion dollars by 2025.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test