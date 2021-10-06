हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Jab PM Modi met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala! Modi describes him as ‘lively, insightful and very bullish on India’

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... Lively, insightful and very bullish on India," Modi tweeted.  

Jab PM Modi met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala! Modi describes him as ‘lively, insightful and very bullish on India’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met well-known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, noting that he is very bullish about the Indian economy.

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... Lively, insightful and very bullish on India," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also had a "productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiRakesh Jhunjhunwala
Next
Story

LPG cylinder price October 6, 2021: Domestic LPG gas becomes costlier, check out how much you need to pay for a 14.2 kg gas cylinder

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri today