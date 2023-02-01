Railway Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Likely to Focus on New Announcements on Vande Bharat, Incomplete Railway Projects

Rail Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Railway budget of 2023-24 on Wednesday (February 1) along with the General Budget. It is expected that Railway budget will focus on development of infrastructure, running more high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, and completion of railway projects.

It is expected that the more funds will be allocated for laying new tracks, increasing the number of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, introducing hydrogen-powered trains as well as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget presentation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Railway budget was earlier presented separately to the General budget in the Parliament. But this convention was disused in 2017 after the suggestion from then railway minister Suresh Prabhu. Since then, the railway budget has been presented with the general budget.

Budget 2023 LIVE Streaming on Zee News:

