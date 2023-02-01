topStoriesenglish2568036
Railway Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Likely to Focus on New Announcements on Vande Bharat, Incomplete Railway Projects

Rail Budget 2023: New trains, train fares and other announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Union Budget 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:28 AM IST|Source:

Rail Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Railway budget of 2023-24 on Wednesday (February 1) along with the General Budget. It is expected that Railway budget will focus on development of infrastructure, running more high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, and completion of railway projects.

It is expected that the more funds will be allocated for laying new tracks, increasing the number of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, introducing hydrogen-powered trains as well as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget presentation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world.

Railway budget was earlier presented separately to the General budget in the Parliament. But this convention was disused in 2017 after the suggestion from then railway minister Suresh Prabhu. Since then, the railway budget has been presented with the general budget.

01 February 2023
10:12 AM

Rail Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Parliament

10:09 AM

Rail Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Infuse More Funds for National Rail Plan 2030

The Ministry of Railway will likely give more funds to its initiative of National rail plan for India. It aims to create a future-ready railway station by 2030.

09:30 AM

Rail Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister arrives at Rashtrapadi Bhavan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan to call Droupadi Murmu. Hereafter, she will go to the Parliament to present the union budget 2023-24.

