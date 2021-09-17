Mai fokat class ka samarthan nahi karta: Nitin Gadkari on demand for toll tax exemption

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (September 16) said that he doesn’t support that class of individuals who binge on free services and that such practices must be stopped.

“I don't support those who seek things for free, the practice must be stopped (Mai fokat class ka smarthan nahi karta. Ye dhandha band hona chahiye),” Gadkari said while responding to a question related to the demand for exemption from toll tax by certain section of people.

The union minister also said that said politicians should not create impediments in development works and cited a personal example wherein he did not even tell his wife beforehand about the demolition of her father's house for construction of a road.

"Many years ago, my father-in-law's house was demolished to make a road. I did not tell my wife before the demolition. That's how it should be. Leaders should not be impediments in progress," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gadkari, who was on the inspection of a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna section in Haryana, did not share any details about the demolition of the house. Notably, he had served as the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999.

The minister is currently reviewing the progress of work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

He pointed out that the highway is all set to script a new age of development and prosperity in tribal areas of the country as it covers most of the 115 aspirational districts with tribal populations.

- With PTI inputs.