Petrol, diesel price hiked 80 paise a litre again: Check new rates

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices will be hiked again on March 23 by 80 paise per litre. This comes after fuel rates were increased by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder. The hiked rates will be effective from March 24 at 6.00 am.

After the price hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.04 per litre, up from Rs 96.21 earlier, and diesel will cost Rs 88.27, up from Rs 87.47 previously.

The price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder in the national capital was earlier raised to Rs 949.50 for each 14.2-kg bottle.

While LPG rates were last raised on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel prices have been frozen since November 4 due to elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

