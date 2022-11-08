Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 8: Crude oil prices fall; Check latest fuel rates in your city

Oil prices fell yesterday paring gains after rising to more than two-month highs, on mixed signals over China potentially relaxing its strict COVID-19 restrictions. Brent crude futures fell 65 cents to settle at $97.92 a barrel. Earlier in the session, they rose to a session high of $99.56 a barrel, the highest since Aug. 31. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 45 or 0.6 per cent to Rs 7,511 per barrel in a business volume of 7,536 lots.

The rising crude oil prices have been causing a concern for oil marketing companies in India but since India has continues its oil import from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, diesel prices unchanged. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 8, 2022, in your city:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.