Petrol, Diesel Prices on March 18: Fresh fuel rates in metro cities; Check details

New Delhi: Today's petrol price in India stayed unchanged, while diesel prices remained constant across the country. Despite the fact that oil prices remain high, petrol prices in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore will stay stable on March 17, 2022. Crude oil prices in worldwide markets have risen sharply as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and are now significantly higher than they were previously. Despite this, India's fuel costs have stayed stable. However, there is now concern that fuel costs will rise significantly. There is a risk that OMCs would raise city-wide prices soon.

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. Petrol may be purchased in Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 101.40 in Chennai. On Tuesday, the cost of a litre of fuel was Rs 91.43. Petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel is considerably cheaper in Delhi than in the other metros because the state government previously opted to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, lowering the price of the fuel in the city by around Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.68 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

