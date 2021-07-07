Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 7, 2021: Petrol crosses century mark in Delhi, check rates in your city

New Delhi: With fuel prices boiling across the country, petrol rates have now breached the Rs 100 mark in Delhi today (July 7). With the latest revisions in prices, petrol is now selling at Rs 100.21 per litre in Delhi. Meanwhile, diesel is currently retailing at Rs 89.53 per litre in the national capital. Besides Delhi, petrol prices have also crossed the Rs 100 mark in Kolkata, where the fuel is retailing at Rs 100.19 per litre. In West Bengal’s capital city, diesel prices were increased to Rs 92.44 per litre on July 7.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel were selling at record prices in Mumbai on July 7 at Rs 106.27 and Rs 97.08 per litre, respectively. Also, petrol was selling at Rs 101.1 in Chennai while diesel was retailing at Rs 94.08 per litre in Chennai.

With the latest price hike, petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Sikkim and Ladakh.

Petrol and diesel prices have been on the rise since May 4 when oil selling companies decide to revise the rates on a daily basis depending on the international prices of crude oil.

The rising fuel price in the international markets is seen as the major reason behind the price hike. Coupled with high taxes, petrol and diesel prices are now shooting up to record highs almost every day. So far in 2021, petrol prices have jumped by roughly around 15%.