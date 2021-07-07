7th Pay Commission: Centre to restore dearness allowance benefits? Crucial meeting today

New Delhi: More than 1.2 crore central employees and pensioners of the central government must be patiently waiting for an important meeting today (June 7) that might decide the rollout of the increased dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). The Union Cabinet meeting members are also likely to take a decision regarding the arrears for the two months of July and August. If both the decision goes in the favour of central government employees and pensioners, then they will be able to enjoy increased salaries and pensions starting September 2021.

Union Cabinet to take the final decision

A Union Cabinet meeting is expected to be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 7). Many are expecting that the Central government might take the final decision regarding the DA hike and arrears in the meeting, according to media reports.

Prior to this, government officials of various departments had met on June 26 to finalise the matter. Officials of the Finance Ministry and DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), and Cabinet Secretary had participated in the meeting that reportedly decided that dearness allowance and dearness relief will be restored from September 2021. The decision is likely to get final approval from the union cabinet on July 7. Also Read: Action against Stan Swamy strictly as per law: Ministry of External Affairs

DA will increase to 31%

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of JCM (JCM), employees of the central employees currently get a 17 per cent dearness allowance of their basic salary. But with the latest hike, the DA is likely to increase 31% from the current 17%, ad there are four pending increments that will take place at once. Also Read: Delhi Unlock: Markets, malls reopen, Delhi Metro services resume, CM Arvind Kejriwal urges caution