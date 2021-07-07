Uttarakhand Cabinet: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami keeps Home and Finance, check full list of ministers here

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (July 6) allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers while keeping the crucial ministries including Home and Finance for himself. Apart from some additions, the CM has not made any changes in the portfolios held by the ministers earlier.

Check the complete list of ministers below:

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister: Home, Finance, state estate, revenue, justice, technical education, civil aviation, information, planning, secretariat administration, general administration, personnel and vigilance, and industrial development (mining)

Satpal Maharaj: Irrigation, minor irrigation, watershed management, culture, religious affairs and tourism, PWD

Banshidhar Bhagat: Legislative and parliamentary affairs, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, urban development, housing and information and science and technology portfolios.

Harak Singh Rawat: Forest, environment conservation and climate change, labour, skill development and employment, AYUSH, AYUSH education, Power

Yashpal Arya: Excise department, transport, social welfare, minority welfare and election

Bishan Singh Chuphal: Drinking water, rural construction and census

Arvind Pandey: School education (basic and secondary), sports and youth welfare, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit education

Subodh Uniyal: Agriculture and farmer welfare.

Ganesh Joshi: Soldier welfare, industrial development, micro, small and medium enterprises

Dhan Singh Rawat: Cooperatives, protocol, disaster management and rehabilitation, and higher education, medical health and medical education

Rekha Arya: Women empowerment and child development, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries departments

Yatishwaranand: Language, reorganisation, sugarcane development and sugar industry and rural development.

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, replacing BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat. Along with Dhami, 11 BJP legislators also took oath as the state cabinet ministers at the ceremony.

(With agency inputs)

