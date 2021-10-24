हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 24: Fuel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day, check rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 24: Fuel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day, check rates in your city

New Delhi: On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were raised for the fifth day in a row across the country. The current increase, which comes as a result of the persistent rise in international oil prices, has pushed pump prices across the country to all-time highs.

Petrol prices in the national capital climbed by Rs 0.35 to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel prices increased by the same amount to Rs 96.32 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 113.46 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 104.38.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 108.11 and Rs 99.43, respectively, while in Chennai, they cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59.

In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 111.34 per litre and diesel costs Rs 102.23, while in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.91 and one litre of diesel costs Rs 105.08.

The most expensive fuel was found in the Rajasthan border town of Ganganagar, where petrol costs Rs 119.79 per litre and diesel costs Rs 110.63 per litre.

Prices vary by state, based on the amount of local taxes levied.

The overall increase in petrol prices since the government decided to raise excise tax to record levels on May 5, 2020 is now Rs 35.98 per litre. During this time, diesel prices have risen by Rs 26.58 per litre.

The government increased excise duties on gasoline and diesel to recoup profits that would have otherwise accrued to consumers as a result of worldwide oil prices plummeting to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have subsequently recovered to USD 85, excise duty on fuel and diesel has stayed at Rs 32.9 and Rs 31.8 per litre, respectively.

