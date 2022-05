Petrol Price cut by Rs 9.5, Diesel by Rs 7 as govt slashes excise duty

We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman