Petrol Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 3rd day straight, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the third day straight on Saturday, October 2, across the country. With the latest revision in prices, petrol and diesel prices have again touched record highs.

For instance, petrol is selling at Rs 102.14 a litre while the fuel is retailing for Rs 108.19 per litre in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. According to a price notification of oil marketing companies, diesel prices were increased to Rs 90.47 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel is today selling at Rs 98.16 per litre.

In West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 102.77 for a litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 93.57 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price has been increased to Rs 99.80 while diesel soared to Rs 95.02 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Today’s hike in petrol prices is the fourth increase since the three-week-long hiatus ended last month. For diesel prices, today’s hike is the sixth since the hiatus had ended on September 24, 2021.

Yesterday (October 1), petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively. Also Read: Mercedes Benz to unveil Made-in-India S-Class on October 7: Check price, features and more

The continuous rise in fuel price is amid the backdrop of a surge in international prices of oil. Currently, international oil is trading at a three year high. For instance, the global oil benchmark Brent is currently trading at $78.64 per barrel. Also Read: Apple Offer From October 7: Now get free AirPods if you buy iPhone 12 or 12 mini

