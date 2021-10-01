Apple Offer From October 7: Now get free AirPods if you buy iPhone 12 or 12 mini

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced a Diwali offer that will start on October 7 for customers. After the announcement of the iPhone 13 series in India, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are already available at lower prices throughout the festive season. Users who purchase either the Apple iPhone 12 or 12 mini will receive a pair of complimentary AirPods, according to Apple India's promotion. Apple hasn't specified if the promotional AirPods are the original version or the second edition with the wireless charging case.

Since the launch of the iPhone 13 series in India, the iPhone 12 series has been discounted, and the latest promotion is likely an attempt to clear out pending inventories of the earlier generation iPhones. While the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are no longer available through Apple India, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are now available for Rs 65,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively, a reduction from their debut costs of Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 in 2020. Instead, the new pricing applies to the iPhone 13 and 13 small, which are incremental improvements over the iPhone 12 series in terms of design, as well as faster CPUs, improved cameras, and longer battery life.

AirPods were previously available for a discounted price through Apple's student discount programmes on MacBooks and iPads. The iPhone 12 has gained even more value as a result of the latest promotional drive. It has the A14 Bionic SoC, which is still more than capable as a flagship chipset, two 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, and Retina screens of top quality. With the addition of AirPods, the iPhone 12 series is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a new generation iPhone experience while saving money.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 series includes further technologies including sensor shift OIS on both cameras, including the iPhone 13 mini's. The iPhone 13 small has a 1.5-hour longer battery life than the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 13 has a 2.5-hour longer battery life. Meanwhile, starting on October 7, the iPhone 12 series will be eligible for a promotional deal that is expected to be limited in duration.

