Piyush Goyal raises red flag for corrupt Indian Railways officials, says need to send 'right message'

London: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that his ministry is studying profiles of corrupt officials.

Goyal said that action is being taken against officers who had integrity issues in several departments so that a 'right message' can be sent to them. He is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave.

“My own Railways Ministry is now studying profiles of many officers to see if some action can be initiated to give a message to the others,” he added.

In June this year, the government retired as many as 15 senior officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs from their services with immediate effect. These officers were retired on several charges that included bribery, disproportionate valuation of consignments, aiding smuglling among others.

The officers who were ordered to retire were:

1. Dr Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner

2. Atul Dikshit, Commissioner

3. Sansar Chand, Commissioner

4. G Shree Harsha, Commissisoner

5. Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner

6. Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner

7. Virendrakr Agarwal, Additional Commissioner

8. Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner

9. Nalin Kumar , Joint Commissioner

10. S S Pabana, Assistant Commissioner

11. S S Bisht, Assistant Commissioner

12. Vinod Kr Sanga, Assistant Commissioner

13. Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner

14. Ashok Kr Aswal, Deputy Commissioner

15. Mohd Altaf, Assistant Commissioner

The officers who were retired compulsorily were of the ranks of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

The compulsory retirement of the officials was ordered under Rule 56 (j) of the General Financial Rules of Central Government Services.