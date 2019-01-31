हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi reiterates 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' mantra ahead of Interim Budget 2019

Modi said that the government is ready to debate on all issues.

PM Modi reiterates &#039;sabka saath, sabka vikaas&#039; mantra ahead of Interim Budget 2019

New Delhi: New Delhi: Reiterating the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the Budget Session of Parliament will be a fruitful one.

"I hope that the members will keep this in mind and utilise the Budget Session to the fullest, participating in the debates and discussions for the benefit of the common man, the government and the nation," he said.

"We are committed to take everyone along in the development of the country and want their support in the decisions to take the nation forward," Modi said while adding that the government is ready to debate on all issues.

"We will try our best to have a detailed debate on the all issues. I will welcome the debate with an open heart and mind, so that the House functions properly," he added.

