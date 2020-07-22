हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post pandemic world.

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday (22 July). 

The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’. The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post pandemic world.

PM Modi has tweeted:

The India Ideas Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mr Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington last year. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.

The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.

Tags:
Narendra ModiIndia Ideas SummitUS-India Business CouncilUSIBC
Next
Story

Indian Railways gets good response on private player train project; 16 firms participate in first pre-bid meeting
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M20S

Video: 'Global Mantra' of world leader PM Modi