PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday (22 July).

The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’. The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post pandemic world.

PM Modi has tweeted:

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

The India Ideas Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mr Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington last year. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.

The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.