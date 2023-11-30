trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693801
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA GDP

Q2 GDP Numbers Show Strength Of Indian economy: PM Narendra Modi

India's economic performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24 has positioned it as a positive standout on the global stage. The first quarter of FY24 witnessed an impressive 7.8% year-on-year growth in GDP, reflecting the country's economic strength.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Q2 GDP Numbers Show Strength Of Indian economy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a significant announcement today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's economic resilience amid global challenges, citing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth numbers for the second quarter. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the GDP data, revealing a robust 7.6% growth, up from 6.2% in July-September 2022.

"The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty, and improving 'Ease Of Living' for our people," Prime Minister Modi declared.

India's economic performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24 has positioned it as a positive standout on the global stage. The first quarter of FY24 witnessed an impressive 7.8% year-on-year growth in GDP, reflecting the country's economic strength.

However, recent data from the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) up to September unveils a nuanced picture. While the overall IIP indicates a modest 3.7% year-on-year growth in the output of consumer goods for the first six months of the year, there is a notable decline of 0.7% in the production of consumer durables.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack