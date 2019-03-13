हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IRCTC

Railway passengers can enjoy 6-day IRCTC air package to Karnataka: Tour details and price

The Package named Essence of Karnataka will begin from June 7.

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a 6-day Karnataka air package for travellers.

The Package named Essence of Karnataka will begin from June 7.

The package includes air tickets by Indigo Airlines Economy Class (Ahmedabad-Bengaluru-Ahmedabad), 5 Nights hotel accommodation with Breakfast & Dinner, transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary and a travel guide, IRCTC said.

Here are the details of the package cost per person:

Single Occupancy: Rs 38,208

Double Occupancy: Rs 27,694

Triple Occupancy: Rs 26,666

Child (5-11 yrs) with Bed: Rs 25,106

Tour Itinerary:

Day 1: Departure from Ahmedabad to Bangalore. Day sight seeing and overnight stay at Bangalore.  

Day 2: Departure from Bangalore to Mysore. Sightseeing and overnight stay at Mysore.

Day 3: Sightseeing and overnight stay at Mysore.

Day 4: Departure from Mysore to Ooty. Post lunch sight seeing and overnight stay at Ooty.

Day 5: Sightseeing and overnight stay at Ooty

Day 6: Departure from Ooty to Bangalore and flight back to Ahmedabad.

ITCTC will impose following cancellation charges

21 days prior to departure date: 30 percent of the package cost

21 - 15 days prior to departure date: 55 percent of the package cost

14 - 08 days prior to departure date: 80 percent of the package cost

07 - 0 days / No Show: 100 percent of the package cost

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)

