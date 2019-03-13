Railway passengers can enjoy 6-day IRCTC air package to Karnataka: Tour details and price

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a 6-day Karnataka air package for travellers.
The Package named Essence of Karnataka will begin from June 7.
The package includes air tickets by Indigo Airlines Economy Class (Ahmedabad-Bengaluru-Ahmedabad), 5 Nights hotel accommodation with Breakfast & Dinner, transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary and a travel guide, IRCTC said.
Here are the details of the package cost per person:
Single Occupancy: Rs 38,208
Double Occupancy: Rs 27,694
Triple Occupancy: Rs 26,666
Child (5-11 yrs) with Bed: Rs 25,106
Tour Itinerary:
Day 1: Departure from Ahmedabad to Bangalore. Day sight seeing and overnight stay at Bangalore.
Day 2: Departure from Bangalore to Mysore. Sightseeing and overnight stay at Mysore.
Day 3: Sightseeing and overnight stay at Mysore.
Day 4: Departure from Mysore to Ooty. Post lunch sight seeing and overnight stay at Ooty.
Day 5: Sightseeing and overnight stay at Ooty
Day 6: Departure from Ooty to Bangalore and flight back to Ahmedabad.
ITCTC will impose following cancellation charges
21 days prior to departure date: 30 percent of the package cost
21 - 15 days prior to departure date: 55 percent of the package cost
14 - 08 days prior to departure date: 80 percent of the package cost
07 - 0 days / No Show: 100 percent of the package cost
(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)