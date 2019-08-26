close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI to transfer 1.76 trillion rupees to government as dividend in FY19/20

The government will get 1.48 trillion rupees ($20.70 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the financial year ending in March 2020, more than 64% against the budgeted target of 900 billion rupees.

RBI to transfer 1.76 trillion rupees to government as dividend in FY19/20

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India on Monday approved the transfer of 1.76 trillion rupees to the government, the bank said in a statement, a move that could help New Delhi to stimulate the economy without fiscal slippage.

The government will get 1.48 trillion rupees ($20.70 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the financial year ending in March 2020, more than 64% against the budgeted target of 900 billion rupees, an official said.

The government had already got 280 billion rupees from the central bank in March.

The RBI had paid 680 billion rupees as dividend to the government in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees)

Tags:
RBIIndian economy
Next
Story

Customs duty on imports of subject goods originating in Malaysia increased by 5%

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues