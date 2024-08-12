Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776888
NewsBusinessEconomy
ADANI-HINDENBURG SAGA

Sensex Falls 375 Points In Early Trade; Adani Group stocks drop up to 7%

Stock markets did not post any knee-jerk reaction post the release of the latest Hindenburg report though Adani Group stocks dropped up to 7 percent. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex Falls 375 Points In Early Trade; Adani Group stocks drop up to 7%

New Delhi: Stock market opened in red on Monday with BSE Sensex falling 375.79 points to 79,330.12 and the Nifty dropping 108.25 points to 24,259.25 in early trade.

Stock markets did not post any knee-jerk reaction post the release of the latest Hindenburg report though Adani Group stocks dropped up to 7 percent. 

Expert had commented that the Adani group stocks including Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Power Ltd will be keenly watched on Monday as the market opens following Hindenburg's latest report (published Saturday 10 August 2023), alleging Sebi Chairperson and her husband in the company's 'Obscure Offshore Funds'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?