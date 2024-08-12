Sensex Falls 375 Points In Early Trade; Adani Group stocks drop up to 7%

New Delhi: Stock market opened in red on Monday with BSE Sensex falling 375.79 points to 79,330.12 and the Nifty dropping 108.25 points to 24,259.25 in early trade.

Stock markets did not post any knee-jerk reaction post the release of the latest Hindenburg report though Adani Group stocks dropped up to 7 percent.

Expert had commented that the Adani group stocks including Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Power Ltd will be keenly watched on Monday as the market opens following Hindenburg's latest report (published Saturday 10 August 2023), alleging Sebi Chairperson and her husband in the company's 'Obscure Offshore Funds'.