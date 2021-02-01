हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021-22

Sensex rallies nearly 1000 points as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points led by gains in financial stocks in the afternoon session on Monday (February 1) as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 in Parliament. On the currency front, the rupee was trading 6 paise lower at 73.02 against the US dollar.

Sensex rallies nearly 1000 points as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points led by gains in financial stocks in the afternoon session on Monday (February 1) as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 in Parliament.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 929.54 points or 2.01 per cent higher at 47,215.31, and the broader Nifty surged 260.05 points or 1.91 per cent at 13,894.65.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, rallying over 10 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and SBI.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech were among the laggards. 

To push growth via infrastructure creation, Sitharaman proposed raising the government's capital expenditure for FY 2021-22 by 34.5 per cent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

Sitharaman also said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms.

For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation.

At the time of filing this report, the Budget presentation was underway.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading 6 paise lower at 73.02 against the US dollar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: List of items that will be cheaper and dearer now
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme will add 1 crore more people