Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825710https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-tanks-1190-34-points-to-settle-at-79043-2825710.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Sensex Tanks 1,190.34 Points To Settle At 79,043

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 84.49 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets.

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 04:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex Tanks 1,190.34 Points To Settle At 79,043

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex tanked 1,190.34 points to settle at 79,043.74 while Nifty slumped 360.75 points to 23,914.15. 

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 84.49 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets.

Forex traders said a mixed-to-weak tone in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.45 and touched the lowest level of 84.50 against the greenback during intra-day. The unit ended the session at 84.49 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close. The rupee hit its lowest-ever closing level of 84.50 on November 21.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 84.40 against the US dollar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK