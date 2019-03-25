State with highest, lowest production Sugarcane in last four years

New Delhi: As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India has emerged as a significant agri-exporter in a few crops viz. rice, cotton, sugarcane, cashew nut, castor seed and groundnut.

Citing the WTO’s Trade Statistics, the report said that share of India’s agricultural exports in the world agriculture trade was 2.26 percent and imports was 1.74%.

India has been able to achieve a broad-based record foodgrain production in the year 2016-17, the report said.

In the last four years, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart for the Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains – Sugarcane (Thousand Tonnes) from 2013-14 to 2016-17 while Meghalaya stood at the bottom of the chart in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17 while in 2015-16 Jammu and Kashmir was at the bottom.

State With Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains – Sugarcane (Thousand Tonnes)

State With Lowest Production Of Non Foodgrains – Sugarcane (Thousand Tonnes)



Here's looking at State-Wise Production Of Non Foodgrains - Sugarcane from 2013-14 to 2016-17

As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India's total geographical area is 328.7 million hectares. Out of this, the reported net sown area is 140.1 million hectares and the gross cropped area is 198.4 million hectares with a cropping intensity of 142 percent (figures as per the land use statistics 2014-15).

The net area sown works out to be 43 percent of the country's total geographical area while the net irrigated area is 68.4 million hectares.