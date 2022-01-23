Stay strong in tough economic times, says Yash Shukla

Helping people gives a sense of fulfilment and gratification. During this pandemic phase, millions of people are suffering due to this deadly COVID. People are assisting each other through medicines, telehealth and other ethical resources that will be supportive. The role of social work during the pandemic is diverse and we have seen many torchbearers have emerged during these tough times and have been the stalwart of the people. Not only with the kind and materialistic things, but people also need awareness in these tough times thus many enthusiastic youths have awarded people.

Many new lessons are learnt during the pandemic and this also helps people to work in the future in the social environment. It not relieves people from the various suffering but also gives them a ray of hope. Many exemplary examples of people pioneering in the field of helping others brought the communities what they needed most.

Some people require a lending ear to hear the problems and this time has taught us that we should learn to live independently. As the lockdown happened many individuals were alone and with ill health, this was the ocean of crisis for many. Yash Shukla not only helped many people with medicines and other vital requirements but also took care of their end to end medical needs. He also helped people emotionally and assisted them with the basic amenities at home. Born in a politician family, Yash Shukla is determined to bring change in society with a positive attitude and meticulous approach.

We, being the citizens, always desire to be safe, sound and be protective from every adversity that takes place in the world. Some individuals become the successor of help and justice for all. One additional field that needs to take attention is employment as this is the most affected during this pandemic.

Communities should work together and create employment efforts on their own and thus help families to cope with the financial difficulties that have led to the rise in this pandemic. Many families are affected. The opportunity for growth and sustainability is much needed. One more segment is providing food, making small food packet parcels that will help them from hunger and thus food bank sort of things will become commonplace for all the needy and poor people. Many critical situations arise such as severe illness and loss of money thus the food parcels become handy in satiating hunger.