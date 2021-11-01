Sunshine on the shores again as Mormugao Port witnesses record cargo traffic

MPT also plays host to three of India’s big names – JSW, Vedanta and Adani. Coal projects in India that are located in the hinterland transport their mined ores to ports like MPT, from where they are exported to countries like Australia and Indonesia.

Goa’s Mormugao Port was in the news recently as it recorded the highest cargo growth in August at 60.47 per cent. The west coast port is part of the 12 major Indian ports directly under the Central Government’s control. The good news on the economic front also coincides with Goa’s domestic cruise season which is mending its sails in an attempt to rule the waves once more.

Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) is turning out to be a linchpin in Goa’s road to recovery. The coastal state is predominantly dependent on tourism for its finances and MPT is playing a critical role in ensuring its success. In addition, sea-borne cargo is also another top earner for the state, which is handled by MPT as well.



Incidentally, MPT also plays host to three of India’s big names – JSW, Vedanta and Adani. Coal projects in India that are located in the hinterland transport their mined ores to ports like MPT, from where they are exported to countries like Australia and Indonesia.

The cargo operations of the port have been a blessing in disguise for the state as the second wave of the global pandemic put an end to any other economic activity. Tourism received the shortest end of the stick as lockdown measures were put in place. Faced by such circumstances, it is commendable that MPT was able to register a 60.47 per cent increase in cargo traffic – the highest in any Indian port.

Along with JSW and Vedanta, the Adani Group handles ores from the iron and coal mines of India. Both JSW and Vedanta have two berths each, one berth terminal in the port is with Adani.



Coal projects are reason behind increased traffic at the MPT, but it was also the leading iron ore exporting Indian port in 2010-11 with 54.50 million metric tons (MMT). However, with the fall in global demand for iron ore, cargo volumes dropped and other shipments caught up.

Nevertheless, tourism has always been a mainstay for the state and the authorities have always done their best to facilitate it.

MPT’s Deputy Chairman announced the port’s intention to award the work order of the international and domestic cruise terminal by the year end along with operator for the terminal. Additionally, domestic cruises have also kicked off as a harbinger of better days. The MV Empress arrived at MPT with 1,591 passengers and took on 75 new passengers.

As economic recovery picks up the pace, it is without a doubt that MPT will see its fair share of sunny days again. After all, sunshine always follows the rain.