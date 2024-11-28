Uber India Launches New Safety Features Focused On Women

New Delhi: Uber India has introduced a range of new safety features designed to improve security for both drivers and passengers with a special focus on women’s safety. These updates include audio recording for rides, a dedicated women rider preference option, customizable safety settings, and an SOS button for emergencies.//

Secure Audio Feature

Uber's new 'audio recording' feature lets riders and drivers record audio during a trip if they feel uneasy. The recordings are securely encrypted and can only be accessed by Uber when included in a safety report. Complying with India’s one-party consent law, this feature is now available across the country.

Women rider preference' feature

The 'women rider preference' feature enables women drivers to accept rides exclusively from women passengers, offering greater safety and comfort, especially during late hours. According to Uber, this feature has already facilitated over 21,000 trips and aims to encourage more women to join as drivers. Currently, women make up just 2 per cent of Uber's driver base and the company hopes this initiative will help increase their participation.

Safety preferences' feature

The 'safety preferences' feature lets riders personalize their safety settings for each trip. Options include activating 'RideCheck' to detect unusual events like route changes or long stops, automatically starting audio recording, and sharing trip details with trusted contacts, ensuring a safer ride experience.

'SOS Integration' feature

The 'SOS Integration' feature enables riders and drivers to share their live location and trip details with the police during emergencies, ensuring swift and direct assistance. Already active in Telangana for two years, this feature is now being tested in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.