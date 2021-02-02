Union Budget 2021: New NEP hailed by education sector

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some major announcements for the education sector in the Budget 2021. These include setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 2022.

The Ministry of Education has been allocated a total of 93,224.31 crore this year. In 2020-21, it was allocated Rs 99,311.52 crore. The budget 2021 for last year was eventually revised to Rs 85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rameswar Mandali, Founder & CEO, SKILL MONKS commenting based on the Union Budget 2021 focusing on Education said, “Improving employment opportunities at the higher educational level by allocating Rs 3000 crore in National Apprenticeship Training Scheme is a palpable consideration in the Union Budget 2020-21".

FM in the Budget 2021 has announced that more than 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened to include all components of the National Education Policy. They shall emerge as exemplar schools in their regions, handholding and mentoring other schools to achieve the ideals of the Policy. 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools and states. 750 new Eklavya model residential schools will also be set up

Amrita Dass, Founder-Director – Institute for Career Studies, Educationist & Career Consultant said,"The Union Budget 2021-2022 has brought more clarity on the implementation of the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The announcement of 5+3+3+4 model, with multiple exit options at the undergraduate level, will provide more opportunities to students."

In order to promote enhanced academic collaboration with foreign higher educational institutions, the Budget has proposed to put in place a regulatory mechanism to permit dual degrees, joint degrees, twinning arrangements and other such mechanisms.