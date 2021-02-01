Union Budget 2021: Major disappointment for individual taxpayers! No change in tax slab

New Delhi: In what could come as a major disappointment for individual taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not announced any changes in the tax slab in the Union Budget 2021. The FM however offered a bit of relief for the Senior citizens, stating that those above 75 years of age with only pension income are exempted from filing tax returns.

The FM also offered some relaxation to home buyers by announcing extention for Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing by 1 year.

In FMs's other major announcements under taxation, Sitharaman said that the government proposes to make income tax appellate tribunals faceless. It will set up national income tax appellate tribunal centre. The government has also cut timeline for reopening of tax cases to 3 years from 6 years.

Meawhile, Tax holiday for startups has been extended by 1 year while exemption on capital gains on investment in startups has also been extended by 1 year.

Advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after payment of dividend, the FM said. Exemption from tax audit limit doubled to Rs 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes.