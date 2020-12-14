हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WPI inflation

WPI inflation at 9-month high of 1.55% in November on costlier manufactured items, food prices ease

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a 9-month high of 1.55 percent in November as manufactured products turned costlier, while food prices eased.

The WPI inflation was 1.48 percent in October 2020 and 0.58 percent in November last year.

This is the highest level of Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation since February, when it was 2.26 percent.

While food articles saw softening in inflation in November, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices.

Food inflation in November stood at 3.94 percent, against 6.37 percent in the previous month.

The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 12.24 percent and 115.12 percent during the month.

Inflation in non-food articles was higher at 8.43 percent in November.

Fuel and power basket softened to (-) 9.87 percent in November.

The RBI in its monetary policy earlier this month had said that inflation will remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months. It had projected retail inflation, based on consumer price index, at 6.8 percent in the October-December quarter.

