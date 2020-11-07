Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Bumper vacancies for PO post in govt banks — Know how to apply

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment of 3517 vacancies of probationary officer and management trainee under CRP-X.

All interested candidates can now head to www.ibps.in and get themselves registered. Candidates must make a note that the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11.

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, the exam will be held on January 5 and 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam. All the candidates who had success during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5-26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination in October 2020 need not apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment.

Following are some of the govt-run banks where vacancies for PO are to be filled:

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank Indian

Overseas Bank UCO Bank

Bank of India Central

Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

It is to be noted that Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe have +5 years relaxation on upper age limit; whereas Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years.

