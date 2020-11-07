Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Bumper vacancies for PO post in govt banks — Know how to apply

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment of 3517 vacancies of probationary officer and management trainee under CRP-X. 

All interested candidates can now head to www.ibps.in and get themselves registered. Candidates must make a note that the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11. 

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, the exam will be held on January 5 and 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam. All the candidates who had success during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5-26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination in  October 2020 need not apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment. 

Following are some of the govt-run banks where vacancies for PO are to be filled: 

Bank of Baroda 
Canara Bank Indian 
Overseas Bank UCO Bank 
Bank of India Central 
Bank of India 
Punjab National Bank 
Union Bank of India 
Bank of Maharashtra 
Indian Bank 
Punjab & Sind Bank

It is to be noted that Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe have +5 years relaxation on upper age limit; whereas Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years.

