Zoom Launches Phone Service In India, Begins With Maharashtra Region

New Delhi: Zoom, the popular video communications company has officially launched its Zoom Phone service in India, starting with phone numbers for the Maharashtra (Pune) region. This marks a major step in expanding its offerings beyond video calls, making it easier for users to access native Indian phone numbers. In the coming months, Zoom plans to roll out the service to other major regions, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi.

This announcement follows Zoom India's milestone achievement in April 2023, when the company secured the Unified License with Access – All/Pan India and Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications, paving the way for this expansion.

“Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom license which requires building the dedicated local interconnection infrastructure in accordance with the regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want,” Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom's president of product and engineering, stated.

Sankarlingam also pointed out that the Zoom Phone service has gained significant traction globally, securing five customers with over 100,000 seats in Q1 FY25. “Our latest offering reaffirms Zoom's leadership in delivering seamless cloud services on a global scale, enhanced by local investments to help ensure compliance and service excellence in every market, including India,” he said.

Zoom Phone provides voice communication features that seamlessly integrate with Zoom Workplace, the company’s open collaboration platform, which includes AI-driven capabilities.

Zoom Phone offers local telephony services as an add-on for existing paid customers. It supports both inbound and outbound calls via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enabling enterprise clients to easily replace their current PBX systems and streamline all communication needs into a single platform.

According to the company, Zoom Phone integrates with top business applications, contact center partners, and hardware providers, creating an all-in-one collaboration solution for multinational companies and businesses of all sizes with a domestic presence.