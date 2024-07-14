AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2024 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the BSc Paramedical entrance exam results on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can download their individual marks by logging in to the website with the required credentials.The AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2024 entrance exam took place on July 6, and the results have now been declared. Candidates who have passed the exam will proceed to the seat allocation process. AIIMS has announced that the schedule for choice filling, along with the rules and procedures for seat allocation, will be released soon.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the notification titled "Result of the B.Sc. Paramedical Courses Entrance Examination for August 2024 session"

Open and download the PDF file

Print the document if necessary

AIIMS notifies the details of the first round of the seat allocation process in addition to the result details. "Choices in order of preference from qualified candidates will be obtained only once for all rounds of seat allocation. Choices and preference exercised at 1st round will be applicable for all subsequent rounds except open/or spot round of seat allocation. Candidates are advised to fill choices carefully. Detailed procedure and schedule will be published separately,” reads the official notification.