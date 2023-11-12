trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687162
AIIMS INICET RESULT

AIIMS INICET Result For January 2024 Session Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

AIIMS released the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET), scroll down for the direct link and steps to check scores. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AIIMS INICET 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has declared the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) for the January 2024 session. Candidates who have appeared for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 examination can visit the official website, i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in, to check their results.

AIIMS INICET January 2024 Result: Direct Link

An official notice regarding the result is available on the official website. It reads, 'The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 05-11-2023 for admission into postgraduate courses.'

Candidates must note that this result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-CET without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable.

AIIMS INICET January 2024: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2024 session.'
Step 3: A new page with a PDF file will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Check your result.
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The result notification further stated that the result is provisional and based on meeting the requirements for eligibility outlined in the advertisement and prospectus. The selection process is conditioned on the verification of eligibility, original documents, and other relevant information regarding the individual INIs. If a qualified candidate does not meet the eligibility requirements, their seat allocation in the relevant Institute will not be taken into consideration. If a discrepancy is found at any point during the admission process, the candidature and/or admission may be cancelled.

