AP Inter Results 2020

Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter results 2020 to be declared in few hours

New Delhi: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students will be declared at 4 pm on Friday (June 12).

In a statement issued by the board, the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

The evaluation process of Class 11 and 12 answer sheets has been completed.

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link.

Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The results would be released on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

Students who have appeared for the examinations may check the results online, by visiting the official site of board, at bieap.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check your results: 

* Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. 
* Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020
* Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided. 
* Varify your details before submitting it. 
* Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
* Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

