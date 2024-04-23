Anna University Semester Exams Results 2024 Released At coe1.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

Anna University 2024: Anna University announced the semester exam results for various disciplines today, April 23, 2024. The results of the November and December semester exams have been revealed. Students who took the exam can verify their results at the official website coe1.annauniv.edu. Students can also see the results using the Anna University student portal. Students who took written exams should have their roll number or registration number handy when looking up Anna University Semester Results. The Anna University exam was conducted offline, and the results were announced today.

The written exams for the different courses were conducted by the exam authority from December 4 to December 7. The exams took taken over a longer period for a few courses, from December 11 to February 17, 2024.

Anna University 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-coe1.annauniv.edu.

2. On the homepage, click the login option and enter your registration number and date of birth.

3. Click on 'View Results' (Links will be activated soon).

4. The Anna University results will appear on the screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can apply for revaluation based on the pattern. They will have to pay a fee for photocopies of their answer scripts. If the claims presented by students are deemed correct, appropriate corrective procedures will be performed.