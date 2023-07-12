annauniv.edu, Anna University Result 2023 Declared At annauniv.edu, Direct Link To Check Here

Anna University Results 2023: The results for UG and PG courses have been released by Anna University. The institution has posted the exam results for students who took the exams in April and May 2023. Candidates can now access it via the official website annauniv.edu or coel.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Result 2023: Steps to download result here

1. Visit the official website at annauniv.edu or coel.annauniv.edu



2. On the homepage, you will see the login option

3. Go to the student login window will open, enter your login details and submit.

4. Your Anna University 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a print out of the same for your own reference

6. Students can now check their semester results from the official website.

To download the scorecard for UG/PG results, candidates must go to the student login section on the homepage and input their login details. According to sources, you will need to submit your roll number to check.