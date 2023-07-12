trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634346
ANNA UNIVERSITY RESULT 2023

annauniv.edu, Anna University Result 2023 Declared At annauniv.edu, Direct Link To Check Here

Anna University Result 2023: The university announced the results for UG/PG courses on July 10, 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can download the scorecard from the official website - annauniv.edu or coel.annauniv.edu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Anna University Result 2023: Steps to download result here

1. Visit the official website at annauniv.edu or coel.annauniv.edu

2. On the homepage, you will see the login option

3. Go to the student login window will open, enter your login details and submit.

4. Your Anna University 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a print out of the same for your own reference

6. Students can now check their semester results from the official website.

Anna University Result 2023; direct link to download result here

To download the scorecard for UG/PG results, candidates must go to the student login section on the homepage and input their login details. According to sources, you will need to submit your roll number to check.

