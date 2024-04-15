AP EAPCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP EAPCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 registration process without a late fee tomorrow, April 15. Those who have not yet applied for the AP EAMCET can do so by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the AP EAMCET 2024 application form with a late charge of Rs 500 is April 30. Candidates who pay a late charge of Rs 1,000 can submit the form until May 5. Furthermore, the deadline for submitting forms with a late cost of Rs 5,000 is May 10 and with a late fee of Rs 10,000 is May 12, 2024.

The modifications for the AP EAMCET application form can be made between May 4 and May 6. The admit cards for the AP EAMCET 2024 will be available for download starting May 7. The exam dates have been altered, with session 1 planned from May 18 to May 19, and session 2 from May 20 to May 22.

AP EAPCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/.

Click on'step 1' on the site.

Enter the qualifying exam, category, additional data, and payment options.

Pay the application fee and check your payment status.

Now, fill out the application form and check its status.

Take a printout of the application form

The entrance exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on May 16 and 17, 2024.