Advertisement
NewsEducation
AP EAPCET 2024

AP EAPCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP EAPCET 2024: Candidates can make changes to their AP EAMCET application form starting May 4. The deadline for correcting inaccuracies in the form is May 6, scroll down for steps and other details here.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AP EAPCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP EAPCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 registration process without a late fee tomorrow, April 15. Those who have not yet applied for the AP EAMCET can do so by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the AP EAMCET 2024 application form with a late charge of Rs 500 is April 30. Candidates who pay a late charge of Rs 1,000 can submit the form until May 5. Furthermore, the deadline for submitting forms with a late cost of Rs 5,000 is May 10 and with a late fee of Rs 10,000 is May 12, 2024.

The modifications for the AP EAMCET application form can be made between May 4 and May 6. The admit cards for the AP EAMCET 2024 will be available for download starting May 7. The exam dates have been altered, with session 1 planned from May 18 to May 19, and session 2 from May 20 to May 22.

AP EAPCET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/.
  • Click on'step 1' on the site.
  • Enter the qualifying exam, category, additional data, and payment options.
  • Pay the application fee and check your payment status.
  • Now, fill out the application form and check its status.
  • Take a printout of the application form

The entrance exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on May 16 and 17, 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh