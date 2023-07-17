AP ECET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 counselling will close today. Candidates can register for the AP ECET 2023 counselling at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.Registration for the AP ECET 2023 counselling began on July 14, 2023. After registering, candidates will be able to have their documents verified at helpline centres (HLCs) from today until July 20, 2023. The qualifying applicants will be able to exercise their web options from July 19 to July 21, 2023.

On July 22, candidates will also have the opportunity to alter or edit their web settings. Seats will be assigned beginning July 25. Candidates who are accepted will be required to report to their respective universities from July 25 to July 30, 2023, with classes beginning on August 1, 2023.



cre Trending Stories

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the AP ECET website – ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the counselling registration link.

Register using the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee.

Upload the documents and click on submit.

Download the form for future reference.

Candidates can check their HLC status and final payment status online by providing their ECET counselling hall ticket number and date of birth. It is also necessary to pay the registration cost online, which is Rs 1,200 for applicants from the general and OBC categories and Rs 600 for candidates from the SC and ST categories.