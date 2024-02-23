AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2024 Released At bieap.apcfss.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets for 2024 on February 23. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets for the AP Inter Exams 2024. Candidates must give their name or date of birth in order to access the same. According to the AP Inter date sheet 2024, the BIEAP AP Inter first year exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 19, 2024, while the second-year exams will begin on March 2 and end on March 20, 2024. Students can obtain their hall tickets online or at their local schools.

AP Inter Tickets 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit bieap.apcfss.in.

2. On the webpage, click 'Download Theory Hall Tickets March 2024'.

3. Enter your date of birth or name and submit the details.

4. Access and download the admission card.

5. Print out for future reference.

Students who are taking the exam must bring their admit card and ID to the exam centre.